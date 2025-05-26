Nvidia to launch cheaper Blackwell AI chip for China after US export curbs, sources say

Nvidia will launch a new artificial intelligence chipset for China at a significantly lower price than its recently restricted H20 model and plans to start mass production as early as June, sources familiar with the matter said.

The GPU or graphics processing unit will be part of Nvidia’s latest generation Blackwell-architecture AI processors and is expected to be priced between US$6,500 and US$8,000, well below the US$10,000-US$12,000 the H20 sold for, according to two of the sources.

The lower price reflects its weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements.

It will be based on Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, a server-class graphics processor and will use conventional GDDR7 memory instead of more advanced high bandwidth memory, the two sources said.

They added it would not use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s advanced Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology.

The new chip’s price, specifications and production timing have not previously been reported.

The three sources Reuters spoke to for this article declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the company was still evaluating its "limited" options. "Until we settle on a new product design and receive approval from the US government, we are effectively foreclosed from China’s US$50 billion data center market."

TSMC declined to comment.