Data management vital to China's growth in digital technology

China is stepping up efforts to become a global leader in digital technology with targets of industry output reaching 10 percent of the nation's gross domestic product by the end of the year.

The digital industry encompasses a wide array of technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and large data centers.

The National Data Administration called for 5 percent annual growth in digital technologies earlier this month. The nation also plans to expand computing power to more than 300 Eflops, doubling the current level. Eflops are a unit for measuring the speed of a computer system, representing one quintillion of "floating-point operations" per second.

"China must accelerate the construction of an integrated national data market, developing a digital economy with data as the key driver," the administration said. "Efforts must be stepped up to improve size and quality of digital infrastructure and to seek global cooperation."