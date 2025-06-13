Polar robots, quantum computing and other advanced technologies dominate interest at Shanghai exhibition

The technology fair is a convergence of innovation and national self-reliance goals. Chinese exhibitors show how they are at the forefront of science.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Robots capable of walking on polar ice and cleaning pipelines, brain-computer interfaces allowing disabled people to stand up and an artificial intelligence quantum computer with China-developed photonic chips. It's all on display at the recent Shanghai technology fair. The event is a convergence of Chinese innovation and the nation's ambitions to foster technological self-reliance. The three-day International Technology Import and Export Fair that closed day has attracted attendance of 20,000, drawn 1,000 domestic and overseas companies and provided a venue for those in technology industries to talk shop.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Brain-computer interface therapy Brain-computer interface technology, long the stuff of science fiction, is beginning to appear in the real world, with some applications like Elon Musk's Neuralink. Chinese companies are also at the forefront of practical solutions, with applications already transforming care in some hospitals and private clinics. Shanghai-based Arfysica Innovation has an exhibition at the fair demonstrating how technology can assist individuals with mental disabilities to operate computers, powered by a machine capable of "understanding" brainwaves. A staff member shows how it works. He wears an EEG (electroencephalogram) cap and a hand exoskeleton controls the device using the AiThink signal processing. This system helps re-establish damaged neural pathways in patients who have lost mobility and hand functionality, allowing them to do tasks like walking, typing and using chopsticks. Shi Hongchao, Arfysica's senior product manager, said the company, founded in 2016, has compiled a database of over 10,000 patient cases, with devices already in use at local venues such as Ruijing Hospital. Another company, Peinao Technology, is showcasing its brain interface system, which uses electrical brain stimulation to regulate neural activity, offering treatment for conditions like Parkinson's disease, insomnia and depression. Both Arfysica and Peinao systems use what is called "non-invasive" brain-computer interfacing, meaning they can be deployed without surgical implants. China has designated the brain-computer interface industry, both invasive and non-invasive, as a national priority. Shanghai is taking a lead with funding for research, clinical experiments and industrial applications.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Robots a guaranteed attraction Robots always command a central spot at all tech fairs and this exhibition is no exception. The current fair is showcasing specialization in robotics, especially for use in complicated or even dangerous jobs for humans. A robot dog that returned from Antarctica a month ago was a highlight at a booth manned by the Polar Research Institute of China. The six-legged robot, developed by Lenovo, successfully completed a scientific research mission on the frozen continent, assisting scientists in carrying equipment and conducting ice-crack detection. In the future, this robot, potentially alongside drones, could undertake autonomous inspections in other sites of harsh conditions, according to Lenovo Research Institute Shanghai. Oilmanrobot, a startup specializing in pipeline applications, is exhibiting a magnetic-adhesion pipeline robot, resembling a tank toy, that is currently cleaning oil from pipes in Hilton and Atour hotels. Touted as the world's first 3D spatial pipeline robot, its navigation system allows it to operate autonomously in 90-degree vertical pipes and on curved surfaces. Its potential includes working in mine pipeline inspections and unclogging heating pipes. Shanghai, which accounts for one-third of China's robotics industry output, is actively pursuing its ambition to become a global robotics hub through supportive government policies. Exhibitions at the fair also display innovations that include a wireless charging "blanket" for robots and the China-developed InsightOS system designed to enable different brands and types of robots to collaborate on a production line.

Ti Gong