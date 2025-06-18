AI and 5G drive digital transformation at MWC Shanghai 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G services are rapidly integrating into diverse industries and sectors, boosting economic growth and digital transformation, as observed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2025.

The regional extension of the world's leading telecommunications exhibition opened on Wednesday at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Thousands of visitors, including key officials from industry giants such as China Mobile, Huawei, Lenovo and ZTE, are attending the three-day show. Onsite demonstrations are showcasing the latest advancements in 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology, cutting-edge robotics and autonomous driving.

China currently leads globally in 5G adoption, boasting over 1 billion 5G connections. The GSMA, the global mobile industry association, projected at the opening session of MWC Shanghai that China's 5G penetration rate will reach 124 percent by 2030, surpassing the United States' projected 117 percent and Europe's 101 percent. This high figure implies that, on average, individuals possess two or more 5G-enabled devices, ranging from smartphones and wearable devices to robots and smart cars.

A recent GSMA report further indicated that mobile technologies and digital transformation are set to contribute an estimated US$2 trillion to China's economy by 2030, accounting for 8.3 percent of the nation's GDP.