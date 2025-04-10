Daily Buzz 10 April 2025

US-China trade war deepens

US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher selective tariffs for most countries except China, whose tariffs he raised to 125 percent from 104 percent. He said a universal base tariff rate of 10 percent imposed on all global imports would remain in force.

The decision, which sent US stock markets soaring, came hours after China announced it was increasing its tariffs on US goods to 84 percent from 34 percent, matching the latest incremental hike in Trump tariffs on the nation.

China also added 12 US companies, including American Photonics and Novotech, to its export-control list for having "engaged in activities that may endanger China's national security and interests."

Six more US firms, including Shield AI and Sierra Nevada Corp, were added to China's "unreliable entity list."

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism also issued warnings, alerting Chinese tourists to "assess risks" due to the deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations, and domestic security situation in the US.

Explaining his temporary backflip on selective country tariffs to allow time for trade negotiations, Trump said that was part of his plan all along and countries that don't impose retaliatory tariffs "will be rewarded."

His temporary policy reversal squarely focuses the tariff war to the US and China.

The S&P 500 stock index in the US surged 9.5 percent, its biggest one-day bounce in 17 years.