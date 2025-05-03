Weekend Buzz

Top News

Thaw in China-US trade standoff? China said it is reviewing an overture from the US to begin trade talks, a move that heartened global investor sentiment and sent stocks markets higher in Asia, Europe and the US on Friday. "The US has reached out to China through various channels, expressing a desire to engage in talks, which China is now evaluating," said a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman. However, the spokesman repeated Beijing's stance that US tariffs on China imports should be removed as a condition of talks. "Fight, we will see it through to the end; talk, the door is always open," the spokesman said. Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing think tank, told South China Morning Post, "I think it brings everything back to square one rather than changing the Chinese position. My reading is that China is not in a hurry to talk to the United States. The ball is in the American court."

Holiday travel soars Tourist traffic surged across major Chinese cities on the first day of the May Day holiday on Friday, with ticket bookings on the Ctrip travel platform up 20 percent from a year earlier. Popular tourist destinations in Shanghai, Suzhou, Chengdu and other cities reported heavy foot traffic. Shanghai Museum entry tickets sold out, and a gold exhibition in the city attracted long queues. Shanghai railway passengers rose 17 percent to 770,000.

WHO funding crisis The World Health Organization said it is facing a funding crisis that will cut services to some of the world's poorest people, amid the US withdrawal from the UN agency this year. The US previously provided about a fifth of the organization's budget. Agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the situation "the greatest disruption to global health financing in memory."

Australia, Singapore elections Voters in Australia and Singapore go to the polls on Saturday in parliamentary elections. The contest in Australia between the ruling Labor Party and opposition Liberal Party coalition focused largely on cost-of-living and housing unaffordability. China is Australia's largest trading partner, and US tariffs on China, Australia and other global trading partners introduced a certain "Trump factor" into the race. In Singapore, victory for the People's Action Party is expected after 40 years of unbroken rule.

Top Business

Temu stops US deliveries E-commerce Chinese online retailer Temu, popular with US consumers as a platform for lower-cost, mail-delivered daily items, said it is ceasing all parcel shipments from China to the US. The statement came after the Trump administration closed a postal loophole that allowed duty-free entry of foreign packages valued at US$800 or less. A tariff on US$100 per parcel will now be levied, doubling next month. Temu is one of many global e-commerce companies that depend on selling mail-order goods from China and are now either ceasing or pausing business to the US, including UK-based Space NK and Canada's Understance. Singapore-based Shein warned of price increases but said the majority of its goods will remain affordable.

Blacklist blunders Reuters news agency reported that it surveyed almost 100 Chinese mainland and Hong Kong companies added to a US trade blacklist in the last two years and found the paperwork for a quarter of them contained erroneous details, such as incorrect names and addresses, and outdated information. According to its review, the companies included a beauty salon, a door-locks firm and a massage parlor. One site visit to a company on the blacklist found the remnants of a factory demolished years earlier.

Economy

China housing prices The average resale price of existing homes across 100 Chinese cities in April fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier, Reuters reported, citing a report by a Chinese real estate research institute. It attributed the decline to more residential properties coming onto the market. The price of new housing in the same period edged up 2.5 percent. About a quarter of China's household wealth is tied up in real estate, the news agency said.

US business fears of recession The US Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the Trump administration, said US tariffs on China and other countries could undermine economic growth, lead to job losses and potentially plunge the nation into recession. It urged the White House to take immediate action to save America's small businesses. Monthly jobs data in the US has yet to reflect trade turmoil. April nonfarm employment figures released on Friday showed a gain of 177,000 jobs, beating analysts' forecasts.

Trade growth leaders Shanghai, Beijing and the Chinese provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Fujian delivered a combined import-export value of 7.78 trillion yuan (US$1.07 trillion) in the first quarter, accounting for three-quarters of the national total, according to customs data. High-tech exports rose 4.5 percent, driven by electronics, equipment and biopharma, while imports of crude oil, ores and key industrial components remained high.

Deep Dive

Chinese vendors, US buyers face cost shock in online market for cheaper goods As US government ends the duty-free status of directly shipped parcels valued at US$800 or less, the import tariff may exceed the price of merchandise.

Go, Shanghai! City's rapid progress in AI development gets top-level endorsement Chinese President Xi Jinping put his personal imprimatur on city efforts to harness the creativity of young people in AI research and application.

Corporate

Alibaba launches fast-delivery service Alibaba Group Holding initiated its nationwide fast-delivery service ahead of schedule on Friday, intensifying the company's rivalry with JD.com and Meituan, according to South China Morning Post, which is owned by the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant. The company earlier scheduled the launch for next week across 50 major cities in China. The fast-delivery service covers food, groceries, electronics and clothing.

TikTok fine TikTok, the popular Chinese short-video online platform owned by ByteDance, was fined 530 million euros (UIS$600 million) by the EU's privacy regulator on Friday over concerns related to protection of user information. TikTok strongly contested the ruling and said it will appeal. The company's operations in the US remain in limbo after Congress, citing national security concerns, passed a law last year requiring ByteDance to divest its control of the platform in the US or face a TikTok ban. President Donald Trump has twice postponed the deadline set for a sale of the social network, which has 170 million American users. That latest deadline is set to expire on June 19.

The "Oracle of Omaha" speaks Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, set for this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, always draws interest from investors wanting to hear influential Chairman Warren Buffett's outlook on markets and the economy. This year he is expected to comment on the current global tariff war after being silent on the issue so far. The annual weekend meeting typically hosts over 40,000 people.