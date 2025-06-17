Daily Buzz: 17 June 2025

Top News

Iran-Israel conflict continues President Donald Trump said that Iran signaled through intermediaries – which media reports said included Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey -- that it wants to de-escalate its military conflict with Israel and is seeking US pressure on Israel for a ceasefire. The White House, however, gave no indication that Trump is willing to arrange an olive branch. Oil traders took heart from the slimmest sign of a truce, with prices retreating slightly from their 10 percent surge since hostilities began. US and European stock markets rose modestly. In the air, there was no sign of a letup in military strikes by both sides. Israeli forces issued an evacuation order to residents of Tehran, warning of imminent bombing of military infrastructure. The UN nuclear watchdog reported Israel had inflicted extensive damage to Iran's biggest uranium enrichment plant. Israel continued to call for regime change in Iran, though US media said Trump had vetoed Israeli plans to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Drone and missile attacks have so far killed 224 in Iran and 24 in Israel.

Xi visits Central Asia amid growing trade ties Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana. Xi said the two countries should embrace multilateralism and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote the construction of cross-border railway projects and port infrastructure. China's trade with the five countries of Central Asia in the first five months of this year increased 10.4 percent from a year earlier to a record 286.42 billion yuan (US$40 billion), the General Administration of Customs said. The nations are part of China's "Belt and Road" initiative that links markets along ancient trade routes, supported by new freight train services.

G7 meeting shows cracks at the start As the Group of 7 leaders' meeting began in Canada, cracks in unity began to appear. CNN cited a White House official as saying that President Donald Trump will refuse to sign a "show of unity" statement being drafted by European leaders that calls for de-escalation in Israel-Iran hostilities. There were media reports that Trump and French President Emanuel Macron were at loggerheads over Trump's suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin should play a role in mediating the conflict. Trump also denounced the G7's expulsion of Russia in 2014 after it took over Crimea. The White House said Trump would leave the summit a day early due to the situation in the Middle East.

Top Business

China's 'Prominent 10' unveiled Goldman Sachs issued a list of China's top private companies, dubbed the "Prominent 10," which it called a counterpart to the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants in the US. The list comprises Tencent, Alibaba, Xiaomi, BYD, Meituan, NetEase, Midea, Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Ctrip, and Anta, which collectively represent US$1.6 trillion in market capitalization and account for 42 percent of the MSCI China Index. The "Prominent 10" have recently outperformed their US peers, and Goldman projects the firms will show 13 percent compound annual earnings growth in the next two years, buoyed by artificial intelligence technology and global expansion.

Economy & Markets

China's economy shows resilience China's retail sales in May jumped a stronger-than-expected 6.4 percent from a year earlier, their fastest path in 18 months. The statistics bureau credited much of the increase to the ongoing government subsidies under a consumer-goods trade-in program and to a rise in foreign tourists under China's new visa-free policies. Other economic data released on Monday showed the economy withstanding the pressures of the US-initiated trade war. Industrial production in the month rose 5.8 percent and investment in fixed assets increased 3.7 percent. However, the property sector continued to struggle after a prolonged downturn triggered by developer defaults. Investment in the sector fell 10.7 percent in May, and new home prices dropped 3.5 percent. A separate, private survey from the China Index Academy showed the average price of new homes in 100 cities edged up 0.3 percent in May. Urban unemployment in May came in at 5 percent, little changed from April.

China reports on pension returns Corporate annuities totaled 3.73 trillion yuan (US$520 billion) as of the first quarter, with a three-year return of 7.46 percent, China reported in its first release of a three-year cumulative return figures. Over 168,000 companies and 33 million workers participate in the pension system. Industry experts say the new reporting format stresses the long-term goals of pension funds and encourages investors to focus less on short-term volatility.

Turning unsold homes to affordable housing Shanghai has become the third major Chinese city to start buying unsold homes and converting them into affordable housing. The repurposing program is operated under the government of suburban Minhang District.

Corporate

Tencent launches global AI contest Tencent has launched a global algorithm competition aimed at attracting new professional talent, offering a prize pool of 3.6 million yuan (US$500,000). The contest challenges teams of contestants to develop artificial intelligence model recommendations using image, text and behavioral tools. The top team will win 2 million yuan, and members of the top 10 teams will be eligible for full-time jobs, with internships available for other bright entrants. The competition is open to students worldwide and is part of Tencent's broader AI hiring push. In April, the company launched its largest recruitment campaign ever, pledging 28,000 internship slots over three years.

Alibaba AI for Apple devices China's tech giant Alibaba said on Monday that it launched new Qwen3 artificial intelligence models for Apple's MLX architecture. They will run on devices that include the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

Hozon bankruptcy Hozon New Energy Automobile, the Chinese owner of electric vehicle brand Neta, entered bankruptcy and will be reorganized to address its debts. For the domestic market, the company said it expects existing production facilities in Zhejiang Province to gradually resume operations within months. Overseas business remains unaffected, it said. The company last year, in a prospectus filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, listed net losses of 18.3 billion yuan (US$2.5 billion) for 2021-23.