People crowding Putuo METRO store are licensed to shop

An online video showing a number of people shopping at an outlet of wholesale giant METRO in Putuo District on Wednesday, ignoring lockdown rules, has been dismissed as a rumor.

The reason for the long queue, as seen in the video, was that there were many procedures for checking papers of the people authorized to make purchases, including passes for vehicles and negative nucleic acid test reports within the past 24 hours, before entering the store, Putuo authorities said.

METRO also made an announcement yesterday on the Twitter-like social media platform Weibo, stating that "Due to the large increase in the number of people with related licenses today, the store is temporarily closed for safety reasons. People with authorized licenses can place orders through METRO's app."