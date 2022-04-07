Rumors debunked about lifting of lockdowns in three districts

Several photos declaring the end of quarantine in some Yangpu, Putuo and Fengxian districts' communities recently went viral on social media. However, all are false.

One of the photos featuring a notice issued by the Wanxin neighborhood committee in Yangpu said the quarantine in the residential compound located at No.666 Jiangpu Road ended at 6am Wednesday. It turns out the notice was a mistake made by the neighborhood committee and has been removed.

Two other notices declaring the end of quarantines in Putuo and Fengxian communities are also false. Police in Putuo said an investigation is underway. Authorities in Fengxian said Wednesday that all communities in the district were still locked down.

Shanghai launched another round of citywide nucleic acid tests and antigen self-testing on Wednesday for additional COVID-19 screenings. The local government will determine future prevention-and-control measures based on results of the screenings.