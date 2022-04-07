Rumors of 'dabai' fatalities in Qingpu false

A video on Wednesday claiming that a "dabai" was pushed down from the 29th floor of a building in Qingpu District has been debunked.

Rumors often spread faster than investigations. A video on Wednesday claiming that a "dabai" – protective-suit wearing doctors, nurses or volunteers – was pushed out of a 29th floor window in Qingpu District has been labeled by city authorities as false information.

The same video also appeared with an entirely different caption, saying a dabai committed suicide in Beicai in the Pudong New Area.

The police reported that no such incident happened yesterday in either Qingpu or Beicai, and urged people not to spread false information.