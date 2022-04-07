COVID-19

Singapore's top Chinese language-paper rejects claims over China COVID story

Lianhe Zaobao made a statement on Weibo rejecting allegations it had reported China would issue new criteria for the control of COVID-19.
Lianhe Zaobao made a statement on Weibo to refute claims it had reported China would issue new criteria for the control of COVID-19.

In a statement on Weibo, Singapore's largest Chinese-language newspaper, Lianhe Zaobao, has refuted allegations it had reported China would issue new criteria for the control of COVID-19.

An online video, which was found to be completely false, said "WHO chief virus expert Don Clark has decided that the detection of COVID-19 will not be based on nucleic acid tests but CT testing.

"China's National Health and Family Planning Commission will issue new criteria for the control of COVID-19," the posting said.

"WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also announced that Oak Bay in Lausanne where the headquarters of the United Nations is located, would be renamed Wuhan Road, and predicted that the epidemic would end within the year."

The video is full of mistakes. The China National Health and Family Planning Commission no longer exists after a reshuffle in 2018.

There is no "chief virus expert" position at the World Health Organization, nor an expert named Don Clark. And the United Nations is headquartered in New York, not Lausanne.

It is also still the case that nucleic acid-based testing is the main tool to diagnose COVID-19 infections.

