PF management center denies operations suspended

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  22:21 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0
Shanghai's provident fund management center has dismissed rumors about the suspension of its business due to the temporary closure of its offline outlets amid the lockdown.
Shanghai's provident fund management center has dismissed rumors about the suspension of its business due to the temporary closure of its offline outlets amid the citywide COVID-19 lockdown.

A variety of online channels, such as Government Online-Offline Shanghai and Shanghai Provident Fund apps, are currently available to both employers and employees through which businesses, including corporate account opening, provident fund account transfer and sealing, can all be processed.

The provident fund management center also suggested that lenders deposit at least one-month repayment in their bank account if their employers fail to make their contribution on time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
