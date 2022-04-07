Shanghai to introduce 'PCR code' from Friday

Residents in the Pudong New Area will be the first to try out the new service when taking the tests on Friday, local government said on Thursday.

Starting from Friday, Shanghai residents who take PCR tests for COVID-19 will be able to use the new "PCR code."

Residents in the Pudong New Area will be the first to try out the new service when taking the tests on Friday, local government said on Thursday.

Currently, people have to generate a code in the app of Health Cloud (Jiankangyun 健康云) every time they take a test and have the code scanned at the testing site.

The PCR code, however, can be used for 30 days offline since it's generated, which will save people the trouble of getting a new code for each test.

Users can save a screenshot of the code in their phone and scan it when they take a test.

The expiry date of a PCR code is marked on the page.

The code can be generated in the Suishenban app and its WeChat or Alipay apps.

First-time users of those apps need to verify their identity, but constant users can get their code right away.

People can also get PCR codes for children under 18 years old, people over 60 years old and those who can't apply for a Suishenma for other reasons.

Residents who use the new code for the first time are advised to bring their ID with them in case it doesn't work for them somehow.

The government also advised people not to watch livestreaming videos when queuing up for PCR tests so that the staff on the testing sites can have smooth access to the Internet when scanning people's codes.

Residents in other parts of Shanghai who take PCR tests tomorrow still need to generate their code from the Health Cloud app.