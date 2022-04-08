'Armed dabai in Shanghai' video actually from Myanmar

In the video, protective suit-wearing officials maintained order of a line of people waiting for PCR tests, guns in hand.

A video claiming "armed dabai are patrolling the streets in Shanghai" was actually produced in Myanmar.

Netizens wondered if it took place in Shanghai.

Shanghai Internet security authorities said they found a similar video posted by a pandemic-prevention worker in the state of Wa, Myanmar, in which the street view and style of license plates are the same as in the video now going viral. Many Chinese live in Wa, which is on the border of Myanmar and China's Yunnan Province.