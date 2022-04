A screenshot claiming armed police had been notified to "arrange for two officers to stand guard in every residential compound and no entry or exit" is fake.

Shanghai authorities have dismissed a rumor that the city is about to begin militarized management.

A screenshot of a conversation went viral online on Thursday in which someone says armed police had been notified to "arrange for two officers to stand guard in every residential compound and no entry or exit."

Police traced the source of the screenshot to a person surnamed Zhou. Further investigation is underway.