City debunks rumor about suspension of group buying

A screenshot of an official at a press briefing claiming all group buying will be suspended in Shanghai beginning Saturday was completely fabricated, city authorities said.

The official in the screenshot, which began circulating online this morning, is Jin Chen, vice director of the local housing and urban-rural development commission, who was briefing the media and the public at the city's daily COVID-19 press conference this morning. Jin was actually discussing the construction progress of makeshift hospitals and central quarantine sites in the city.



In fact, to ensure life supplies for residents, lockdown will be lifted for a group of markets and warehouses in the city, Shanghai Vice Mayor Chen Tong said yesterday.

A "white list" of local wholesale markets, delivery centers, e-commerce warehouses and central kitchens that strictly implement COVID-19 prevention measures will open. These critical providers will be excluded from the city's ongoing lockdown and quarantine measures to help alleviate distribution-network problems, Chen said.