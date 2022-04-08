You can now upload your antigen test result online

By April 2, Yiceda (疫测达) had 4.5 million visits and 90 million clicks in Shanghai. An English version is on the way.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A government-authorized online mini program, Yiceda (疫测达), which allows people to upload antigen test results, is being used extensively in Shanghai and in the country. Though it is not mandatory now, it is likely to be made a compulsory document, along with PCR test results, to exit Shanghai.



The program currently is only available in Chinese but there are plans to release an English version soon.

Compared with nucleic acid test, the antigen test is easy, quick and safe, with no fears of cross-infection risks. The antigen test kits can be obtained from communities and online drug stores. A full list of pharmacies supplying the kits can be found on the app "Shanghai Drugstore" or "Suishenban" (随申办).



According to media reports, by April 2, Yiceda had been visited by 4.5 million people in Shanghai, with a total click count of 90 million.

SHINE

Q: Why do we need this program?

A: It is a nationwide digital service platform that assists individuals and institutions in carrying out COVID-19 antigen testing. Individuals can test and upload the result on the platform anytime.

The platform can assist communities and enterprises to form closed-loop management of epidemic monitoring, and support bureaus on decision-making for epidemic prevention and control. And, most importantly, it helps the public travel safely and conveniently.



Simply speaking, it makes antigen test result data "digitalized," which can be shown, tracked, analyzed or dealt with for epidemic prevention tasks.



Q: Is it mandatory?

A: No. It is voluntary at the moment. But that may change as it is a government-authorized platform, which has data connected to Suishenban, a top-level official government service application in Shanghai. In the future, people leaving Shanghai may be required to provide both 48-hour validity PCR test results and negative antigen self-testing reports uploaded the same day.



Previous reports claimed that Shanghai's two airports, docks, railway stations and expressways would require PCR and antigen tests for anyone who wants to leave Shanghai.

Q: Is it available in English? Can foreigners use it now?

A: Yes, foreign passport holders can also use it and upload their results but may require some Chinese help. The English version of the program is being worked out but is not available now.



Q: How can I download or access it?

A: People can access Yiceda in several ways. They can copy-paste "疫测达" on WeChat and Alipay, where the mini programs are available. People can also try "工业互联网创新中心" in WeChat to download it. It is the Chinese name of the developer. Or if you have a QR code, use WeChat to scan it.



Q: Some details on how to use it. What information and data are required to upload the results?

1: Search "疫测达" on WeChat.



2: Click "去记录" to fill in your personal details.

3: Fill in the ID information. It supports Chinese ID and foreign passports as well. Your name, phone number, ID type, number and district information are all required. Detailed address information is optional now.



4: Upload a photo proof of the test result. You can also scan the QR code on the antigen kit for credibility but it is optional.

5: Click Submit.

Q: How can I check the results?

A: Click "结果查询" to check. You can also check the "抗原查询" icon on Suishenban.



Q: Any fears over personal information privacy?

A: Yiceda has promised that it has taken all steps to ensure the protection of personal information, including network firewall, privacy encryption and edge computing.

It is using a network gateway hosted by WeChat Cloud to guarantee the security of personal privacy data that has anti-hacking and anti-DDOS attack functions.



Q: What about the accuracy and credibility of the results because it is self-tested?

A: As mentioned, many antigen test kits have QR codes. You can scan the code to register in the program. It is, however, optional now.



Meanwhile, the developer and the government regulator are pushing up for interoperability between results with relevant enterprises, institutions and national databases like Suishenban.

All methods will ensure that the antigen reagent panels come from regular channels and improve the accuracy and credibility of the uploaded results.

Q: Can I use it if I am an institutional user?

A: Yes. You can visit "单位检测"(enterprise access) and "社区检测" (community access) on the main page of the tool.

