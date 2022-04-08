Shanghai to adopt new PCR code citywide from Saturday

A new PCR code, which has been used in the Pudong New Area for taking the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test, will be adopted citywide, starting from Saturday.

According to the Shanghai Data Innovation Center, this code, also available on the one-stop government affairs service platform "Suishenban" as the health code, will serve as the identification for PCR tests.

The center suggests Shanghai residents take a screenshot of the code as it can be used for 30 days offline after it is generated. That will save people the trouble of getting a new code for each test.

After opening the "Suishenban" app or its WeChat or Alipay apps, people will find the mark of the PCR code on the front page. Click on it and a QR code will be generated with no need to fill in any information.

People can also check its expiry date on the page.

Ti Gong

First-time users of these apps need to verify their identity, but constant users can get their code right away.

It's suggested that residents carry their identity card with them as well when doing the nucleic acid test in case the PCR code doesn't work.

When lining up for the PCR test, it is advisable not to use mobile applications such as livestreaming video platforms so that staff at the testing sites can have smooth access to the Internet when scanning the codes.

Residents can also get PCR codes for young and elderly family members. Currently, they can apply for PCR codes on their own phones for children under 18 years old, people over 60 years old and those who can't apply for a health QR code for some reasons.