Jiangsu Province aids neighboring Shanghai's COVID-19 battle

Shanghai's neighboring province of Jiangsu had received 5,504 people transferred from Shanghai for quarantine by 6pm Friday.

Shanghai's neighboring province of Jiangsu had received 5,504 people transferred from Shanghai for quarantine by 6pm Friday.

Jiangsu will prepare a total of 30,000 quarantine rooms to aid the metropolis in its fight against its COVID-19 resurgence, according to the Jiangsu provincial COVID-19 prevention and control office.

One or two designated professionals are stationed at each quarantine site to provide mental health services, and free psychological assistance services hotlines remain open 24 hours a day.

Zhejiang, another province neighboring Shanghai, will also provide 30,000 rooms for people transferred from Shanghai.

Shanghai reported 1,015 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,609 local asymptomatic cases on Friday.