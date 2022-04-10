Hospital refutes non-admittance rumor with facts

An online post that Tongji Hospital of Tongji University had refused to admit a person has been confirmed as a rumor.

An online post that Tongji Hospital of Tongji University had refused to admit a person has been confirmed as a rumor.

The false post claimed that an ambulance took the patient to the entrance of Tongji Hospital but the hospital didn't allow the patient to enter.

Meanwhile, a video, which went viral online, showed that a family member of the patient fell to the ground after chasing an ambulance.

Tongji Hospital declared that the post is fake.

According to the hospital, the patient came to the hospital for treatment around 4:30 am on Thursday. The preliminary diagnosis was tumor metastasis.

The patient and her family agreed to go home after symptomatic treatment.

However, family members of the patient attempted to drag a hospital bed home by force due to lack of transportation. In the process, a family member of the patient became emotional, chased after an ambulance and fell.

After communication, the hospital agreed to lend the bed, which was approved by the patient and her family.