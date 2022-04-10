COVID-19

Jiangxi senior admitted to hospital after being spotted on the street

A senior from Jiangxi Province received much help after netizens spotted him sleep on the street during the massive lockdown. He told his story after being admitted to a hospital.
A senior from Jiangxi Province, who aroused great concern among netizens, has been admitted to Changhai Hospital in Yangpu District after being stuck on the street for a while.

On Friday a video went viral on the Internet showing an old man with a stick in hand sitting on a street bench. The uploader called for people to lend a hand. The video provoked many rumors: some said the senior was kicked out of a hospital, while some others said he had been admitted.

A Weibo User, who screen name was "Pengci Yu Liuyue" spotted the senior's location on the map, finding that there was a hotel nearby. He contacted the hotel and asked if they could help the senior while he would try to call the police.

The hotel, which quarantined many COVID close contacts, was under a lockdown as well. The staff dropped some food from above to keep him fed.

Meanwhile, the police also learned about senior's condition and found him at the crossroads of Sichuan Road N. and Haining Road in Hongkou District. They offered him a ride to hospital but the senior declined.

The police found the senior again early yesterday morning and finally persuaded him to go to hospital, comforting that he didn't have to worry about the medical fee.

The senior told the police that he was 69, surnamed Wang, and was from Nanchang of Jiangxi Province. He had been living on part-time jobs, such as giving out leaflets for property developers. A stroke made him cripple several years ago, and he started to feel palpitation from time to time, so he decided to come to Shanghai last December to seek medical advice. Since then he lived in a hotel near Changhai Hospital.

After the lockdown began, Wang had planned to stay at a friend's, but when he left the hospital the public transport had already been suspended. Furthermore, his wallets, ID card and cell phone had been stolen, so he couldn't go back to the hotel as well. He had to live on the street and got fed from a friend who ran a restaurant in the city.

The senior said on Friday a resident saw him sleeping on the street and gave him some food, but didn't realize that they took a video of him and posted online. He had planned to do another physical examination in Shanghai after the epidemic subdued.

Changhai Hospital said the senior suffered from minor myocardial infarction, which caused palpitation when blood flow decreases to the blood vessel of the heart. The hospital promised to treat him for free.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

