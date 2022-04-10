Ambiguous wording on food supplies clarified

Fresh agricultural products from Jianhu County were mistakenly considered "donations" due to the ambiguous wording on their labels.

Fresh agricultural products from Jianhu County, in neighbouring Jiangsu Province, which were depicted in a video circulating on some short video platforms, were mistakenly considered "donations" due to the ambiguous wording on their labels.

The fresh groceries, found in the Runjianghuayuan residential compound in Songjiang District where the video was taken, are actually bulk purchases made by Sijing Town government in Songjiang.

As shown in the video, the fresh produces were labelled "aid" from Jianhu county.

The agricultural bureau of Jianhu County later issued a statement on Saturday saying that the fresh produce, packed in two containers, were sent to Shanghai for sale.

Among the shipment there were also 10 tons of cabbages which were donations from the local government.