COVID-19

Ambiguous wording on food supplies clarified

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  14:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-10       0
Fresh agricultural products from Jianhu County were mistakenly considered "donations" due to the ambiguous wording on their labels.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  14:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-10       0
Ambiguous wording on food supplies clarified

Fresh agricultural products from Jianhu County, in neighbouring Jiangsu Province, which were depicted in a video circulating on some short video platforms, were mistakenly considered "donations" due to the ambiguous wording on their labels.

The fresh groceries, found in the Runjianghuayuan residential compound in Songjiang District where the video was taken, are actually bulk purchases made by Sijing Town government in Songjiang.

As shown in the video, the fresh produces were labelled "aid" from Jianhu county.

The agricultural bureau of Jianhu County later issued a statement on Saturday saying that the fresh produce, packed in two containers, were sent to Shanghai for sale.

Among the shipment there were also 10 tons of cabbages which were donations from the local government.

Ambiguous wording on food supplies clarified
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     