Baoshan govt rejects claims dogs killed after infected owner taken to hospital

  21:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
The woman had made arrangements and the four dogs were taken to a designated place for canines in Yuepu Town where they are all being properly looked after and are in good health.
Pet dogs owned by a woman who goes by the surname "Zhang" in Baoshan District and who tested positive for COVID-19 recently are being treated properly by her neighbourhood committee as well as the local dog management office after she was transferred to a makeshift hospital, the district government said on Monday.

It rejected rumors the dogs had been killed after their owner left.

In the early hours of Monday, a netizen said in a Weibo post that three dogs had been killed by people in white protective suits during the night after their owner, who lives in a residential compound in Baoshan's Yuepu Town, tested positive.

In a video with the post, only dogs' barking could be heard while no clear images could be seen due to the darkness.

Zhang confirmed with the city's official rumor debunking platform that she had already reached agreement with her neighbourhood committee workers before she was taken to the makeshift hospital that they would take care of her four dogs during her absence.

She had left her home keys with committee staff before heading to the hospital and the four dogs were later transferred to a designated place for canines in Yuepu Town where they are all being properly looked after and are in good health.

