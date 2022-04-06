Online concerts lift people's spirits during lockdown

While stuck at home, residents in Shanghai are taking part in online or balcony concerts to soothe anxiety amid scrambling to buy food online and taking COVID-19 tests.

Ye Guanhong, principal of Wanlicheng Experimental Kindergarten, performed the beloved Chinese song "Jasmine" on harmonica and Hulusi (a kind of Chinese flute) at the "Sound of Shanghai Concert" organized by Shanghai Daily last week.

"I'm so glad to take part in the online concert organized by Shanghai Daily," Ye said. "Staying at home with uncertainties imposed by the pandemic, many people feel uneasy. While my daughter and I managed to get food from various e-commerce platforms and bulk-purchase groups, we also got spiritual nourishment from the concert."

Ye said she saw a poster about the concert on a friend's WeChat Moments and asked if she could take part. After getting an affirmative answer, she invited her 16-year-old daughter to join her.

"I thought she might reject it with plenty of reasons, such as being busy with online lessons, having no time for practice or even being agitated," she said. "Surprisingly, she said she'd love to take part in it because she wanted to try something she hadn't done before and it could add a bit joy to life under lockdown."

In the following days, they decided what they would play.



"With 'Jasmine,' a traditional Chinese folk song, we wanted to deliver a message with confidence for Shanghai people's fight against the pandemic and our best wishes for life," she said. "More importantly, we wished to express our gratitude toward medics, police and community workers who have been fighting on the frontline to protect us."

Ye said seeing local and international people, including children and adults, contributing to the online concert to soothe people under lockdown strengthened her confidence to face up to current difficulties.

It also inspired her that life could be different when there are creative ideas, and she is now planning a concert for her kindergarten on the theme of birds' singing.

She said she invited a colleague to watch the Shanghai Daily concert, who then organized one in her compound in Changning District on Friday.

Residents joined the concert on their balconies or via the Tencent Meeting app. They were reminded to wear masks when singing on their balconies to prevent spreading the virus.

Ye said her brother's compound in Minhang District had a similar concert on Saturday and residents shared photos and videos on WeChat.



Hu Yuehong, a resident of the Midtown compound in Minhang, which has been under lockdown since March 12, said her compound had a concert online on April 4 where children showed off their musical talent.

Hu said they saw concerts were organized online during the resurgence of the virus in Shanghai, so her neighbors proposed having one in their compound.



Some parents were so excited they also joined. Those who didn't perform watched on their balconies, and some waved national flags while singing "Me and My Country."

One neighbor shared a video showing her cat on its rear legs while listening to the national anthem.

"I think it's great," Hu said. "Both children and adults have been suppressed at home for long. The concert gave vent to our suppression and enabled children to have fun. Such activities can really keep us going."

Chen Jianhua, therapist and associate chief physician at Shanghai Mental Health Center, said long-term anxiety and stress caused by the lockdown, the difficulties in buying food and fear of cross infections may cause health problems.

"People may feel emotionally unhappy or agitated and even physically uncomfortable, with headaches, chest tightness or even muscle soreness, while some may experience insomnia," he said. "All such things will affect their mental and physical health."

He said online or balcony concerts are a good way to lift people's spirits and divert their attention away from stressful issues for a while.

"Compound balcony concerts promote interaction among neighbors, which can entertain both themselves and others. They can encourage each other and stay unified while doing it together," said Chen. "Meanwhile, music is soothing and can make people feel better. When they engulf themselves in happiness with the whole community, it can also help them to have an optimistic life attitude."

Besides concerts, Chen also suggested people communicate more with their relatives and friends.

"Social support is important for soothing emotions," he said. "Sending a WeChat message or making a video or audio call to your relatives or friends to maintain your social connection can help you get support."

He also advised people to exercise while staying at home.

"You can choose some activities that can be done indoors, such as push-ups, sit-ups, yoga, meditation or even tai chi to adjust your body and mind."

Listening to music, watching television, operas or online videos, writing calligraphy and painting can all help people relax.

"What's most important is to live a regular life," he said. "People need to respect the circadian rhythm to maintain positive mental and physical health."

