Dynamic zero-COVID approach best choice for China: health expert

The dynamic zero-COVID approach is the best choice for China to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the country's epidemic control experience, said a renowned health expert Tuesday.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about whether China will allow coronavirus to spread at a low level.

The dynamic zero-COVID approach aims to ensure the health and safety of the people by containing epidemic flare-ups through timely actions, Wu said, adding that the approach has proved effective over the past two-plus years.

The expert also noted that the so-called "lying flat" approach, which relies solely on vaccination instead of other prevention measures, has resulted in significant growth in infections and deaths in some countries.