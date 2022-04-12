COVID-19

Dynamic zero-COVID approach best choice for China: health expert

Xinhua
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0
The dynamic zero-COVID approach is the best choice for China to contain the spread of COVID-19, said a renowned health expert Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0

The dynamic zero-COVID approach is the best choice for China to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the country's epidemic control experience, said a renowned health expert Tuesday.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about whether China will allow coronavirus to spread at a low level.

The dynamic zero-COVID approach aims to ensure the health and safety of the people by containing epidemic flare-ups through timely actions, Wu said, adding that the approach has proved effective over the past two-plus years.

The expert also noted that the so-called "lying flat" approach, which relies solely on vaccination instead of other prevention measures, has resulted in significant growth in infections and deaths in some countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     