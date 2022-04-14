Experts say disinfecting packages won't contaminate vegetables

Rumors that a parrot died five minutes after eating disinfected vegetables are very unlikely to be true, according to experts.

Agricultural experts said that people don't have to worry about food safety after a rumor started to spread that a pet parrot died after eating vegetables that had been disinfected.

Netizens shared a post which claimed that the bird's owner washed green vegetables with water before feeding the parrot, which "died less than five minutes after eating."

As all supplies are disinfected before being delivered now, netizens guessed that the vegetables might be contaminated, and warned people to "soak vegetables longer in water."

The source of the post remains unknown but it's highly unlikely to be true, experts said.

The Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences said that disinfectants, normally made of alcohol, are usually sprayed on the packages of supplies. Even if some drips onto the food it is volatile.

"It is not scientific to talk about toxicity without mentioning the dosage," said Qiao Yong, a preservation processing expert with the academy.

"We suggest people soak vegetables and fruits in fresh water for three minutes at most. Soaking for too long will damage the nutrition."