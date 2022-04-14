COVID-19

Experts say disinfecting packages won't contaminate vegetables

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  19:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Rumors that a parrot died five minutes after eating disinfected vegetables are very unlikely to be true, according to experts.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  19:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0

Agricultural experts said that people don't have to worry about food safety after a rumor started to spread that a pet parrot died after eating vegetables that had been disinfected.

Netizens shared a post which claimed that the bird's owner washed green vegetables with water before feeding the parrot, which "died less than five minutes after eating."

As all supplies are disinfected before being delivered now, netizens guessed that the vegetables might be contaminated, and warned people to "soak vegetables longer in water."

The source of the post remains unknown but it's highly unlikely to be true, experts said.

The Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences said that disinfectants, normally made of alcohol, are usually sprayed on the packages of supplies. Even if some drips onto the food it is volatile.

"It is not scientific to talk about toxicity without mentioning the dosage," said Qiao Yong, a preservation processing expert with the academy.

"We suggest people soak vegetables and fruits in fresh water for three minutes at most. Soaking for too long will damage the nutrition."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     