Antigen test samplers don't affect results or health

Medical equipment supervisors said Thursday that samplers in COVID antigen test kits are safe despite not being germ-free.

Many recent online posts expressed people's concerns that the samplers – usually disposable cotton swabs – might contain germs that affect test results and cause potential health hazards.

Officials said the protein in the kits recognize only a certain type of antigen that doesn't produce any type of germs, so people needn't worry about the accuracy of test results.

Meanwhile, test kits produced by certified manufacturers must pass germ tests prior to going to market, and current production standards don't require medical swabs to be absolutely germ-free. Just like using paper towels, which aren't germ-free either, inserting samplers into the nasal cavity isn't a health risk.