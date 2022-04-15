COVID-19

Putuo fire not caused by alcohol-based disinfectant

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:52 UTC+8, 2022-04-15       0
An online post claiming a fire in a Putuo District compound was caused by the improper use of an alcohol-based disinfectant spray has been confirmed to be a rumor.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:52 UTC+8, 2022-04-15       0
Putuo fire not caused by alcohol-based disinfectant

An online post claiming a fire in a Putuo District compound was caused by the improper use of an alcohol-based disinfectant spray has been confirmed to be a rumor.

According to the notification issued by the Fire Rescue Brigade in Putuo District on April 13, there was indeed a fire in the compound at Lane 295 Zhenhua Road without any casualties.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a tenant setting personal belongings on fire rather than the improper use of an alcohol-based disinfectant.

People should be careful when using alcohol as a disinfectant because it's flammable, so it's important to avoid leaving alcohol-based disinfectant sprays and wipes near open flames and heat sources.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     