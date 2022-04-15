Publicity stunt claim dismissed as misinformation

Rumors about a special delivery of supplies in Yangpu District designed to make the local government look good are debunked.

A screenshot circulating on WeChat claiming the Yangpu District government was making a show by dropping half a truck's supplies in front of the gate to a residential compound on Yanji Road M. while some senior-level officials were paying a visit to the area was confirmed false.

As explained on the official Yangpu District WeChat account, the truck's supplies, comprising 1,000 gift boxes of groceries with rice, flour, edible oil, salt and vegetables, were actually charity donations made by the Shanghai Dianfeng Sports Management Co, a firm established in Yangpu more than 16 years ago.

The goods were specifically for people in need of daily supplies, especially the elderly, who are not able to make online orders via smart phones. The other 500 boxes were later delivered to another subdistrict in Yangpu, according to the statement.