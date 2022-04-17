Deliverymen positive to COVID-19 rumor refuted

Screenshots circulating on WeChat claiming that many deliverymen received positive antigen tests during road checks have been confirmed as false.

Screenshots circulating on WeChat claiming that many deliverymen received positive antigen rapid test results during surprise road checks have been confirmed as false.

One of the rumors stated that: "Police officers of Tianlin Police Station set up checkpoints on the road and asked deliverymen to do antigen tests on the spot. Twenty people tested positive in an hour."

According to the preliminary investigation, the rumor was started by a person who wanted other people to place fewer delivery orders.

The Quyang Road Subdistrict in Hongkou District organized antigen tests on the streets for deliverymen on Friday. One out of 105 people returned a positive antigen test. Prevention and quarantine measures were taken immediately.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this advice on the collection and disinfection of parcels.

1. Try to avoid face-to-face handover.

2. Wear masks and gloves when receiving goods.

3. The number of recipients should be controlled. Avoid gathering.

Items should be disinfected upon receipt.

1. Wear a mask and gloves.

2. Use disinfectant spray or wipes.

3. Disinfectant should sit on the surface of parcels for 10-30 minutes.

4. Try to avoid taking the shipping boxes indoors.

5. Take off your gloves and mask after returning home and wash your hands under running water according to the six-step hand-washing technique.

Shanghai CDC recommends the following disinfectants:

Disinfectant fluid with chlorine concentration of 250-500 mg/L

Disinfectant fluid with chlorine dioxide concentration of 100-250mg/L

1% to 3% hydrogen peroxide

Or any other qualified disinfectant

Alcohol-based disinfectant sprays are not recommended because alcohol is flammable.