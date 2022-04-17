COVID-19

Deliverymen positive to COVID-19 rumor refuted

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0
Screenshots circulating on WeChat claiming that many deliverymen received positive antigen tests during road checks have been confirmed as false.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0

Screenshots circulating on WeChat claiming that many deliverymen received positive antigen rapid test results during surprise road checks have been confirmed as false.

One of the rumors stated that: "Police officers of Tianlin Police Station set up checkpoints on the road and asked deliverymen to do antigen tests on the spot. Twenty people tested positive in an hour."

According to the preliminary investigation, the rumor was started by a person who wanted other people to place fewer delivery orders.

The Quyang Road Subdistrict in Hongkou District organized antigen tests on the streets for deliverymen on Friday. One out of 105 people returned a positive antigen test. Prevention and quarantine measures were taken immediately.

Deliverymen positive to COVID-19 rumor refuted

The false report.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this advice on the collection and disinfection of parcels.

1. Try to avoid face-to-face handover.

2. Wear masks and gloves when receiving goods.

3. The number of recipients should be controlled. Avoid gathering.

Items should be disinfected upon receipt.

1. Wear a mask and gloves.

2. Use disinfectant spray or wipes.

3. Disinfectant should sit on the surface of parcels for 10-30 minutes.

4. Try to avoid taking the shipping boxes indoors.

5. Take off your gloves and mask after returning home and wash your hands under running water according to the six-step hand-washing technique.

Shanghai CDC recommends the following disinfectants:

Disinfectant fluid with chlorine concentration of 250-500 mg/L

Disinfectant fluid with chlorine dioxide concentration of 100-250mg/L

1% to 3% hydrogen peroxide

Or any other qualified disinfectant

Alcohol-based disinfectant sprays are not recommended because alcohol is flammable.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     