Counterfeit mask seller set to face justice

Police in Shanghai's Fengxian District have busted an operation that sold 29,000 counterfeit face masks, the city's public security bureau announced on Sunday.

Local police carried out the investigation after receiving tip-offs.

A 44-year-old man surnamed Ling, an operator of a medical technology company in the city, bought copycat masks online and resold the products to make profits of up to 380,000 yuan (US$59,641).

Ling has been taken into custody. The case is under further investigation.

