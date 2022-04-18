COVID-19

No connection between supplies and PCR testing in Pudong

A post circulating on WeChat claiming that the Pudong New Area government will send supply packages to residents who receive nucleic acid tests has been dismissed as a rumor.
A post circulating on WeChat claiming that the Pudong New Area government will send supply packages to residents who receive nucleic acid tests has been dismissed as a rumor by local authorities.

The false post stated that those who refuse to take nucleic acid tests would not receive the supply packages, each of which costs around 500 yuan (US$78.5) and includes Coke, potato chips and milk tea.

Gao Chunfang, director of the testing laboratory center at Yueyang Hospital, said at the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday that repeated nucleic acid testing is necessary.

Gao explained that the coronavirus has an incubation period, which varies from person to person. Moreover, viral loads in the early stages of infection may not be high enough to be detected, so early infections might be missed with a single nucleic acid test.

Furthermore, current sample-collection measures can produce false positive results, and repeated testing compensates for errors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
