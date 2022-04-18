COVID-19

Misunderstanding sparks online fears over empty shelves

﻿ Cao Qian
  16:01 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0
The residential compound mini store in Fengxian District simply empties its shelves when it is not open to the public so products can be stored more securely.
A video and related screenshots circulating online on Sunday depicting empty shelves at a mini store at a residential compound in Fengxian District, which sparked wide concern among netizens, were the result of a misunderstanding, according to the city's official rumor-debunking platform.

In a pilot program in Fengxian, more than 400 mini stores have opened around the district, mainly offering online services through which residents can place orders and get their goods delivered to their compound the next day.

Some services catering to the needs of specific groups, including the elderly, infants and pet owners, are also offered.

The mini store at the Jingyijiayuan residential compound in Fengpu Subdistrict which was shown in the video opens twice a day (8-9am and 2-3pm), when residents can come and make their purchases.

For the rest time, the shelves are emptied and the items temporarily placed at the compound's property management office for better storage.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
Special Reports
