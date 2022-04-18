COVID-19

Police dismiss death of pregnant woman rumor

Han Jing
An online rumor that a pregnant woman in Minhang District died from hemorrhages as a result of failing to seek help during the lockdown was dismissed by Shanghai police on Monday.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
The woman from a residential compound in the district's Meilong Town was sent to a designated hospital with the help of her neighborhood committee on March 16, and gave birth to a son and daughter, police said.

The 36-year-old rumormonger surnamed Zhang has apprehended on Sunday.

Zhang confessed to fabricating sensational information after learning a pregnant woman in her compound was sent to a hospital due to premature labor, including "pregnant woman suffering hemorrhages", "officials being indifferent" and "both mother and baby were dead," which circulated in WeChat groups.

Shanghai police have carried out administrative punishment against Zhang for illegally disturbing public order.

The police notice

The rumor circulating among WeChat groups has been refuted by police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
