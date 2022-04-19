Shanghai railway group denies supply delivery rumors

China Railway Shanghai Group refuted on its official Weibo account on Tuesday recent online rumors about supplies transported by railway not being properly delivered.

China Railway Shanghai Group refuted rumors circulating online recently about supplies transported by railway not being properly delivered on its official Weibo account on Tuesday.



One of the rumors stated that on April 2, Shanghai officials failed to receive 10 truckloads of beef and mutton transported by China Railway Lanzhou Group.

The Shanghai railway group concluded from an investigation that the Lanzhou branch in northwest China's Gansu Province never sent the supplies stated in the rumor.



Another rumor claimed that 131 truckloads of daily-life supplies transported by railway were unable to be unloaded for transport to Shanghai.

The local group denied the rumor as well and said railway authorities established a "green channel" in March to prioritize unloading and delivering pandemic supplies arriving in the city.

From April 1 to 18, the local railway departments have transported 2,347 truckloads and 75,224 tons of supplies from other provinces to areas around the city and there is no backlog, according to the announcement.