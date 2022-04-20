'Police carrying a patient home' video proves to be genuine

The Minhang District Multi-Media Center clarified that a video of a policeman carrying a patient upstairs is legitimate and not staged as some netizens suspected.

The Minhang District Multi-Media Center clarified that a video of a policeman carrying a patient upstairs is legitimate and not staged as some netizens suspected.

A video spreading online shows a policeman carrying a man on his back up four floors of stairs to his home. However, some netizens said the man on his back was in white in the first couple of seconds of the video, and black later on. They suspected the policeman was carrying a dummy to put on a show.

The center explained that the video was shot by the policeman's body-worn camera that was in incandescent mode, meaning that when there is insufficient light, living objects captured on camera appear to be white. The man being carried was wearing a black coat and pair of red shoes, the actual colors of which were visible in well-lit areas.