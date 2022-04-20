COVID-19

'Police carrying a patient home' video proves to be genuine

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  13:45 UTC+8, 2022-04-20       0
The Minhang District Multi-Media Center clarified that a video of a policeman carrying a patient upstairs is legitimate and not staged as some netizens suspected.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  13:45 UTC+8, 2022-04-20       0

The Minhang District Multi-Media Center clarified that a video of a policeman carrying a patient upstairs is legitimate and not staged as some netizens suspected.

A video spreading online shows a policeman carrying a man on his back up four floors of stairs to his home. However, some netizens said the man on his back was in white in the first couple of seconds of the video, and black later on. They suspected the policeman was carrying a dummy to put on a show.

The center explained that the video was shot by the policeman's body-worn camera that was in incandescent mode, meaning that when there is insufficient light, living objects captured on camera appear to be white. The man being carried was wearing a black coat and pair of red shoes, the actual colors of which were visible in well-lit areas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     