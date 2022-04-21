COVID-19

Fudan University condemns baseless rumor

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:48 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
Fudan University released a statement via Weibo on Wednesday, debunking the rumor that the university has been causing trouble.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:48 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
Fudan University condemns baseless rumor

Fudan University released a statement via its official Weibo account on Wednesday, debunking the rumor that the university has been causing trouble.

There have been rumors on the Internet that students at the university had a collision with the police.

According to the statement, the current situation at Fudan University is stable, while teachers and students are fighting COVID-19. The pandemic prevention and control measures have been implemented.

In the statement, Fudan University strongly condemned the rumormongering and said school officials have reported the baseless claims to authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     