Fudan University condemns baseless rumor

Fudan University released a statement via its official Weibo account on Wednesday, debunking the rumor that the university has been causing trouble.

There have been rumors on the Internet that students at the university had a collision with the police.

According to the statement, the current situation at Fudan University is stable, while teachers and students are fighting COVID-19. The pandemic prevention and control measures have been implemented.

In the statement, Fudan University strongly condemned the rumormongering and said school officials have reported the baseless claims to authorities.