JD settles delivery dispute with Minhang compound

JD.com has settled a dispute with the Shanghai Kangcheng compound in Minhang District, and the service for the compound will continue.

Recently, residents of Kangcheng, one of the largest residential areas in the city, said they received text messages from JD saying it would no longer provide delivery service to the compound "because of issues with the compound's property management."

The compound said the controversy began on Sunday night when JD logistics delivered more than 500 parcels to the compound. The delivery man left the products at the main gate without disinfecting them, and compound volunteers along with property management officials spent hours disinfecting them before delivering the packages to residents.



JD said its delivery people had disinfected all the parcels but may have different "disinfection standards" than the compound.



Kangcheng has agreed to work with four JD delivery people, who will deliver supplies from the compound gate to residential buildings beginning today.