New TCM trademark sparks controversy in Pudong

Lianhua Qingwen capsules with a "Lianhua" trademark distributed recently to residents in a residential compound in the Pudong New Area's Zhoupu Town are legitimate medicine, according to the manufacturer of the traditional Chinese remedies, which reportedly can prevent or relieve the symptoms of COVID-19 infections.

The misunderstanding of fake medicine was due to new packaging of the capsules, said Yiling Pharmaceutical, which replaced the original "Yiling" trademark with "Lianhua" in the latest batches as part if its effort to optimize product-classification management.

Capsules with either trademark are genuine, the Shijiazhuang-headquartered company said.