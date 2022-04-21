COVID-19

New TCM trademark sparks controversy in Pudong

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
Lianhua Qingwen capsules with a "Lianhua" trademark distributed recently to residents in a residential compound in the Pudong New Area's Zhoupu Town are legitimate medicine.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
New TCM trademark sparks controversy in Pudong

Lianhua Qingwen capsules with a "Lianhua" trademark distributed recently to residents in a residential compound in the Pudong New Area's Zhoupu Town are legitimate medicine, according to the manufacturer of the traditional Chinese remedies, which reportedly can prevent or relieve the symptoms of COVID-19 infections.

The misunderstanding of fake medicine was due to new packaging of the capsules, said Yiling Pharmaceutical, which replaced the original "Yiling" trademark with "Lianhua" in the latest batches as part if its effort to optimize product-classification management.

Capsules with either trademark are genuine, the Shijiazhuang-headquartered company said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     