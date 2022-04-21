COVID-19

Funeral parlor directors under fire for refusing service

Three officials of a funeral parlor in Jiading District are being held accountable for refusing to provide funeral services in the name of pandemic prevention and control.
Three officials of a funeral parlor in Jiading District are being held accountable for refusing to provide funeral services in the name of pandemic prevention and control on April 14, the Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision announced on Thursday.

The commission said the decision caused emotional distress for family members of the deceased, resulting in serious and negative social impact.

Lu Jianliang, Party secretary and director of the parlor, has been admonished while deputy directors Tao Jie and Jiang Yiqing have been put on record by the Party discipline committee.

The case is under further investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
