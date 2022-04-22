New push from Friday aims for zero community infection

Shanghai government announced nine actions on Thursday which aim to achieve zero community transmission of COVID-19 sooner.

The previous round of actions from April 15 has yielded positive results to date, but there's still a hard battle ahead which requires intensive actions, according to the government.

Specified rules will be implemented in locked-down areas, controlled areas and precautionary areas from Friday.

Residents in locked-down areas are not permitted to leave their home, while those in controlled areas can't leave their residential complex.

Gathering of people is strictly prohibited in precautionary areas, and residents in those areas can't go to locked-down or controlled areas.

Home quarantine can be a transitional solution under the approval from the authorities if the home meets certain conditions.

People under home quarantine will have sensors installed at their door to prevent them from leaving home, and their health code will turn red, government said.

Meanwhile, intensive COVID-19 and antigen tests will be carried out in different areas in the next five days.

PCR tests will be carried out in locked-down areas once every day, while residents in controlled areas will have three antigen tests and two PCR tests.

While in precautionary areas, residents will have four antigen tests and one PCR test.

Food and parcel deliverymen will have one PCR test and two antigen tests every day.

Next up, pandemic control effort will be focused in high-risk areas where a large number of positive cases have been reported over a longer period of time.

The city will also take actions to improve epidemiological investigation, enhance the efficiency of the use of quarantine sites, accelerate the transfer of patients and close contacts, apply TCM to the battle against COVID-19, disinfect the city and prevent the pandemic in Shanghai from affecting other provinces and cities.

Residents in locked-down and controlled areas are advised to stay in their areas, while all people in Shanghai are advised not to travel at the moment.

Those who have to travel must possess a negative PCR rest result within the last 48 hours, a negative antigen test result within the last 24 hours, and a green health code.