COVID-19

Questioned Yili milk proves to be genuine

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  15:29 UTC+8, 2022-04-22       0
Yili Group dismissed the suspicion that some of its milk distributed in Yangpu District is fake.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  15:29 UTC+8, 2022-04-22       0

Yili Group on Thursday clarified that the sub-brand Satine milk distributed to residents by Yangpu District's Xinjiangwancheng Subdistrict is genuine.

Recently, some residents of the subdistrict found the printing on the milk box faded after being disinfected by alcohol, suspecting the milk was fake.

Yili explained the Satine packages were produced by two different companies with varied printing techniques, one of which is susceptible to fading when scrubbed by alcohol.

The company tested the milk and found it to be legitimate.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     