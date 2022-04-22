Questioned Yili milk proves to be genuine

Yili Group dismissed the suspicion that some of its milk distributed in Yangpu District is fake.

Yili Group on Thursday clarified that the sub-brand Satine milk distributed to residents by Yangpu District's Xinjiangwancheng Subdistrict is genuine.

Recently, some residents of the subdistrict found the printing on the milk box faded after being disinfected by alcohol, suspecting the milk was fake.

Yili explained the Satine packages were produced by two different companies with varied printing techniques, one of which is susceptible to fading when scrubbed by alcohol.

The company tested the milk and found it to be legitimate.