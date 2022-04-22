Shanghai CPPCC debunks rumor about supplies

A screenshot claiming a subdistrict in Jing'an District sent imported fruit and Japanese rice to a building housing members of Shanghai CPPCC has been dismissed.

A screenshot circulating on WeChat claiming Jing'an District's Shimen No.2 Road Subdistrict sent imported fruit, Japanese rice and other supplies to a building housing members of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is fallacious.

According to the Shanghai CPPCC, there is no specific building housing its members in the city, and the supplies shown in the pictures have nothing to do with the committee.

The screenshot poster, "Xia Zhiyin Fred," said he was merely commenting and not stating facts in a WeChat group chat on April 8 and apologized for the negative influence brought to the public and relevant parties.

Local police informed him that his actions are illegal.