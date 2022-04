No oil products have been delivered in Xinyou Subdistrict despite some residents claiming they had received cooking oil in soy sauce bottles.

No oil products have been delivered in Xinyou Subdistrict, Putuo District, despite some residents claiming they had received cooking oil in soy sauce bottles.

A number of residents shared online that they received oil in bottles labeled "light soy sauce," and suspected it was not safe.

The subdistrict reiterated it had not distributed such products, and has reported the matter to police.