Beijing reports 15 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing Municipality reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 pm Friday to 4 pm Saturday, local authorities said Saturday.

The cases were reported in districts of Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fangshan, according to a press briefing held by the municipal government.

Preliminary epidemiological investigations indicated that the latest cluster of virus transmission had lasted for a week, with school students, tour groups and families involved, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

Pang added that more cases could emerge as the screening work intensifies.