Green and naive rumors prove to be a lame duck story

Police are investigating the source of rumors of a "green duck" that was claimed to have been distributed by Zhoupu Town of the Pudong New Area.

The rumors started with a picture of a duck that turned green after it was cooked.

Investigations found that the picture was posted by a man in southern China's Guangdong Province. The man boiled the duck and was surprised to find that its skin turned green. He posted the picture online and asked about possible reasons.

Zhoupu Town said it had distributed a batch of duck products earlier this month, but had not received any complaints.