Tents were day shelter for workers not quarantine site

A video that claimed a tented area alongside Dishui Lake of Lingang was an outdoor quarantine site has been shown to be false.
A video that claimed a tented area alongside Dishui Lake of Lingang was an outdoor quarantine site has been shown to be false.

It was actually a temporary rest area for construction workers, according to authorities in Lingang.

Shared widely on social media, the video showed that there were a large number of makeshift tents along Dishui Lake in the Pudong New Area.

Authorities in Lingang said that the tents were pitched for more than 1,000 construction workers on April 22 when disinfection was carried out in their dormitories. The construction workers rested in the tents during the day.

By the early morning of April 23, all the construction workers had returned to their dormitories.

