'Lockdown profiteering millionaire' sells fabricated success story

An online rumor that a man had made tens of millions of yuan in just one month by selling daily supplies at high prices has been dismissed by Minhang District police.
The photo downloaded from the Internet.

An online rumor that a man had made tens of millions of yuan in just one month by selling daily necessities at high prices has been dismissed by Minhang District police.

The 32-year-old, surnamed Xin, fabricated the news on April 10 that he had made more than 30 million yuan (US$4.6 million) in March and more than 9 million yuan in the first nine days of this month by selling daily supplies at prices much higher than their purchase costs to a number of residential compounds across the city.

He also posted a photo downloaded from the Internet featuring a table with stacks of banknotes to attract the eyeball of netizens.

Xin claimed in his post that he managed to do so via some "connections," adding that he rented several trucks to deliver the supplies every day. And there were many others making hefty gains during the pandemic by doing the same tricks, according to his post.

Xin was given an administrative punishment by the Minhang District police for disrupting social order.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
﻿
