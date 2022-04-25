Boy's fatal fall took place in another province, not Shanghai

An online video of a child falling from a building has been confirmed as an accident that took place in another province, not Shanghai.

Circulating on WeChat, the video has a caption that reads: "The girl's mother was busy with buying groceries while her father stayed in another locked-down area. The child fell from a building."

The tragedy happened in another province on April 22. According to the local police, the two-year-old boy fell out of a window on the building's 11th floor while playing in the east bedroom of his apartment and later died.