Mother-daughter detention for virus rule violation dismissed as rumor

An online rumor that a local woman and her daughter traveled to Hangzhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province earlier this month after Shanghai imposed its citywide lockdown and were arrested for doing so was dismissed by the Shangcheng District government in the provincial capital.

The mother, surnamed Ning, and her daughter, surnamed Dang, who tested positive for COVID-19, are still under quarantine and an investigation is underway, the Shangcheng District government said, debunking the rumor that the two were arrested for purposefully spreading the virus after receiving US$2 million from an American company.

On April 5, Ning and Dang took a train from Shanghai to Hangzhou. They then took subways to visit a number of shopping malls, including Raffles City Hangzhou, where they spent about 7 hours. Surveillance cameras later showed that neither of them properly wore their face masks as required.